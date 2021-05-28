Body found in search for boy 'in difficulty' at Ulley Reservoir

A body has been recovered from a South Yorkshire reservoir by emergency crews searching for a teenage boy reported to have gone missing.

Police were called to Ulley Reservoir in Rotherham around 3pm today after a teenage boy got into difficulty in the water.

In statement, South Yorkshire Police said: ''We are sorry to share that the underwater search team has found a body in Ulley Reservoir in Rotherham.''Emergency services responded to the reservoir at around 3pm today, after receiving calls that a teenage boy had got in to difficulty in the water.''No formal identification has yet taken place. The boy’s parents have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. ''