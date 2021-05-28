Law firm to investigate Sheffield Council over tree-felling saga

Sheffield Council has launched an investigation into the use of legal privilege which stopped a number of public emails from entering the public domain.

Several Freedom of Information requests around its controversial tree felling programme were rejected.

The council has now asked lawyers to examine whether council officials were right to mark some emails about the scheme as 'private'. It's already admitted labelling some incorrectly and says the investigation will provide recommendations to feed into its complaints procedure.

Credit: PA Images

The felling programme saw more than 5,000 street trees removed in the city, provoking improbable scenes between 2016 and 2018, involving protesters and van loads of police in some of Sheffield's leafiest middle-class suburbs.

The saga included two pensioners being arrested in scenes described by former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg as more like a well-planned anti-terror raid than a morning of tree maintenance, and contractors accusing protesters of poisoning them with cups of tea.

Credit: PA Images

A Sheffield City Council spokesperson said: “In March 2021 the Council received a complaint from a member of the public about the use of legal privilege in emails and FOI.

"This matter has been looked at previously and submissions made to the Information Commissioners Office who, at the time, were satisfied with the Council’s response. However, in line with the council’s complaints procedure, where matters relate to elected members, this is being considered further and is standard procedure.

“A law firm has been enlisted by the council to examine the factual background of this matter, which will include looking at random FoIA requests to give their view and make any recommendations on best practice. These findings will then be used to feed into the complaints process.

“The cost of the evaluation work will depend upon the volume of documentation received. As the scope of the tree enquiry has not yet been determined it is too early to say if these findings will be included.

“We remain committed to working in an open and transparent way and examinations are part of how we achieve this.”