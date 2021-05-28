More candidates announced for Batley and Spen by-election

The Liberal Democrats have confirmed their candidate for the Batley and Spen by-election as community campaigner, Jo Conchie, while former MP and veteran campaigner George Galloway announced he is running for the Workers Party of Britain in a social media video.

It comes after the date for the election has been set for July 1.

Who are the candidates so far?

Here are the candidates confirmed so far in alphabetical order by surname:

Jo Conchie is the Liberal Democrat candidate Credit: Liberal Democrats

Community campaigner, Jo Conchie has been selected as the candidate for the Liberal Democrats.

Jo trained as a Barrister but now works as a television producer and director. She volunteers supporting vulnerable and elderly people with the initiatives and schemes she has set up.

George Galloway announced he was standing for his Workers Party of Britain on social media Credit: PA Images

Former MP and veteran campaigner George Galloway has announced he is running in the forthcoming Batley and Spen by-election for his Workers Party of Britain.

Mr Galloway, who was expelled from Labour in 2003, posted a video on his social media feeds, filmed at Batley bus station, saying: "I'm standing against Keir Starmer.

"If Keir Starmer loses this by-election, it's curtains for Keir Starmer. So, if for whatever reason you think that the current leader of the Labour Party needs to be replaced, I'm your man."

Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox, has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for the Batley and Spen by-election Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox, has been chosen as Labour's candidate to fight the Batley and Spen by-election.

Following a meeting of the local constituency Labour Party, Kim Leadbeater said she was "overwhelmed and humbled" by the support she had received from party members in the seat her sister used to represent.

Senior medical research engineer Corey Robinson is the candidate for the Yorkshire Party Credit: Yorkshire Party

Senior medical research engineer, Corey Robinson, will be standing for the Yorkshire Party.

Corey was born and bred in the constituency and has designed a device that helps to repair damaged tendons in the hand.

Ryan Stephenson has been selected as the Conservative candidate Credit: Conservatives

Councillor Ryan Stephenson, who is also a director at an academy trust in West Yorkshire, has been was selected by Conservative members.

He will campaign to become the first Conservative MP for Batley & Spen since 1997.