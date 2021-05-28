The Lincoln primary school bringing Wembley to the classroom

Pupils at Digby Church of England Primary School have been preparing all week to support their home club ahead of the League One play-off on Sunday.

They've been writing good luck cards, making banners and dressing in red and white to get into the spirit of cheering Lincoln City on hoping they make it into the Championship for the first time in 60 years.

Children across the school have been learning all about the club's history, the importance of Sunday's game at Wembley.

Teacher Becca Miller said: "We had a special assembly looking at the history of Lincoln and actually what this meant and there was so much excitement.

"Just to know what's going on and have that understanding with it being so close to home."

And while they won't be able to be at Wembley themselves, they've made the next best thing, building their own model full of cut out pictures.