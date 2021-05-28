The young people speaking out about county lines crime

ITV Calendar has spoken to two young people caught up in the crime about their experiences of country lines.

It comes as West Yorkshire Police has carried out a week long post lockdown operation against the organisers of county lines crime - the so-called cross-border network for delivering illegal drugs often using children.

The Covid crisis, according to officers, has seen criminals adapt their way of working so they can carry on despite lockdown restrictions.

One young person we spoke to said he became involved when he was nine years old. Another, who has a criminal record, is urging vulnerable people to ask for help.

Ben - not his real name - told us he got into debt when he started smoking cannabis and fell into debt with drug dealers.

"They know you can't pay them back so they wait until the debt is really high, as a 14 year old you can't get a job so you have to do jobs for them. "

Credit: PA

Carl Morton from the St Giles Trust works with young people like Ben:

Young people don't always realise that they are being groomed and we try to get out there that young people are being groomed and let them see what the consequences are and if they can see the signs then it is something they can step away from. Carl Morton

Detective Superintendent Carol Galvin from West Yorkshire Police said: "The business model did change from using transportation hubs to private transport and what we saw was a maintenance of the activity but what the lockdown did give the police was the ability to be more focussed and proactive.

Credit: PA

James Simmonds-Read from the Children's Society said: “While lockdown meant children being exploited were often hidden from the view of professionals and the public, the easing of restrictions means there are now more opportunities for us all to spot the warning signs,” he said.

“Predators have adapted their methods to continue to prey on children during the pandemic - taking advantage of young people’s isolation, worries about family finances and problems at home to groom them with cash, gifts, friendship and status."

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring that children and young people at risk of criminal exploitation have access to the appropriate safeguards, support, interventions and protection.

“That is why we have invested a combined £14.9 million into the South and West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Units over three years to tackle the root causes of crime and protect young people at risk.”