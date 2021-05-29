A 44 year old man has died after being knocked down by a minibus in Leeds.

He was walking on Beckett Street at around 12.40am on Friday 28th May when he was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Tourneo next to a bus shelter between Lincoln Green and Granville Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The minibus driver, a 49-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while unlicensed or uninsured. He remains in custody.