Police have arrested a third man in connection with a fatal stabbing in Lincoln.

Officers were called to Coleridge Gardens, in the city at around 10:48pm on Thursday 27th May where they found the victim who had suffered serious knife wounds.

An 18 year old is now being questioned on suspicion of murder. Two other men, aged 23 and 24, remain in police custody also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch. Officers are also wanting any information regarding a fight in the area of Coleridge Gardens, Browning Drive and the nearby park, or witnesses who saw a black Audi driving around the area at the time of the incident.