Yorkshire festival organisers call for government safety net for live events

Watch : Video report by David Hirst

Organisers of a Yorkshire music festival have today called on Ministers to provide a safety net for live events after June the 21st - to prevent another lost summer for the industry.

Musicians from across our region have also urged the government to introduce a time-limited insurance scheme to help save festivals this year.

It has been 16 months since Sheffield group Malevolence appeared at a festival at Sydney in Australia which was to be their last live gig before the pandemic.

Sheffield band Malevolence

And with music festivals facing another lost summer, according to a report from MPs today, this heavy metal band is feeling weighed down.

Playing live shows is at least 50 per cent of our income, so we've had to focus on other areas and keep busy in the meantime and work twice as hard Charlie Thorpe, drummer

It is all about survival - and MPs urgently want the government to back insurance for events at risk. But it has come too late for the family-run Deer Shed Festival in North Yorkshire which has decided to stage a smaller, camping-based event that is less risky than its main festival.

If you're planning a festival you have to plan it six months in advance, and we've all been pushing back these deadlines to make it work as best as we can. Oliver Jones, Deer Shed Festival

Deer Shed Festival, North Yorkshire

The government says it is supporting festivals. And it is trying to find a way of getting them back up and running safely - festivals have so far received more than £34 million so far to help them. But the fear is that if an insurance safety net is not introduced soon it will be too late for many festivals this year.