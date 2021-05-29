Yorkshire festival organisers call for government safety net for live events

Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Watch : Video report by David Hirst

Organisers of a Yorkshire music festival have today called on Ministers to provide a safety net for live events after June the 21st - to prevent another lost summer for the industry.

Musicians from across our region have also urged the government to introduce a time-limited insurance scheme to help save festivals this year.

It has been 16 months since Sheffield group Malevolence appeared at a festival at Sydney in Australia which was to be their last live gig before the pandemic.

Sheffield band Malevolence

And with music festivals facing another lost summer, according to a report from MPs today, this heavy metal band is feeling weighed down.

It is all about survival - and MPs urgently want the government to back insurance for events at risk. But it has come too late for the family-run Deer Shed Festival in North Yorkshire which has decided to stage a smaller, camping-based event that is less risky than its main festival. 

Deer Shed Festival, North Yorkshire

The government says it is supporting festivals. And it is trying to find a way of getting them back up and running safely - festivals have so far received more than £34 million so far to help them. But the fear is that if an insurance safety net is not introduced soon it will be too late for many festivals this year.