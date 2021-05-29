Watch: Video report by Martin Fisher

Yorkshire Sculpture Park near Wakefield is hosting a ground breaking new exhibition highlighting the work of female sculptors.

Ranging from bold statement works through to more delicate creations, the Breaking the Mould exhibition wants to show visitors works whose importance has often been over looked.

It's very complex it could be because artists haven't been so well represented in exhibitions or books or publications so over time you can't find them anymore. It could be because their work is not illustrated on websites or in collections there are lots of different ways in which invisibility can take place. Natalie Rudd Arts Council Collection Senior Curator

With over fifty works on display there are some household names like Yorkshire's own Barbara Hepworth. But other lesser known artists are here too for what is the first extensive survey of post-war British sculpture by female artists in a public institution.

Natalie added: " For me I think one of the really strong themes of the exhibition is this idea of overcoming obstacles. Artists might have been excluded from art schools or exhibitions but they have continued and persevered and I think that really comes through in this selection and collective conversation. Some of the works have only recently entered the Arts Council collection because we continue to invests in artists working in the UK at the present time.

Often seen as a male artist domain this exhibition hopes to change that view of sculptors. After opening this weekend it runs until the beginning of September.