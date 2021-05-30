Bradford is bidding for the title of UK City of Culture 2025. This is a district built byentrepreneurs, shaped by an international community and a history of world-famous artists, writers, musicians and social activists. Fiercely proud of its creativity, boldness andindependence of spirit, organisers say Bradford’s story is ready to be told and its storytellers come from all parts of the globe.

City of Culture designation brings considerable long-term benefits including increased employment, new investment, enhanced skills, renewed pride, greater cultural capacity and more opportunities to participate in arts and cultural activities.

Bradford is the youngest city in the UK. It has also been named the best city in the UK to start a business. It has a rich heritage and a diverse population.

Those in charge of the bid say a successful City of Culture designation for Bradford in 2025 will give the city a platform to tell the UK and the world what is on offer, to change the perception of the city nationally and internationally and build pride in the district.

The City of Culture bid has already attracted significant local support with 73% of local people already supporting the bid in a recent poll.

Shanaz Gulzar, Chair of Bradford 2025 Steering Group, said: “Bradford’s time is now. With the confirmation today from Government that the next UK City of Culture competition has started, we have a unique opportunity to promote the distinctive qualities of this district to national audiences and to claim the UK City of Culture title for Bradford in 2025.

"We look forward to working with as many people across the district as we can as we press our case to Government that this title rightfully belongs to us in 2025.”