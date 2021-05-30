New Leeds based charity for patients with life-changing major traumatic injuries

Report by Chris Kiddey

A Leeds based charity which has been helping victims of major accidents is rolling out its services nationwide.

Day One Trauma Support has already helped a thousand people since it was set up nearly seven years ago.

Shabnum Mehbub , a mother of three from Halifax, is just one of the patients who've been helped by the charity . She suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car while out walking with her husband two years ago.

Day One offers offers support such as help with getting legal advice, claiming disability benefits, sorting finances and obtaining counselling.

Shabnum says she couldn't have managed without their support.

Now Day One plans to extend its services right across the country - and is looking for volunteers to help out.

They have received independent charitable status which means they can work beyond Leeds and start the services rolling out to each of the twenty seven major trauma centres across the country.

Shabnum's meanwhile says her main aim is to regain her health - and she hopefully her independence once again.