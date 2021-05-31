Over £2,000 raised for family of teen who drowned in Ulley reservoir
A fundraising page has been set up by friends of 16-year-old Sam Haycock, who died after getting into difficult at Ulley reservoir near Rotherham.
Sam had visited Ulley Reservoir in Rotherham with friends on Friday afternoon when he got into difficulty in the water.
Police were called at around 3pm but despite efforts to try and save Sam, a body was later recovered by emergency crews.
Family friend Theresa Glenn has set up a gofundme page to raise money in memory of Sam, and by Monday 31 May, £2,386 had been raised.
On the page she wrote:
