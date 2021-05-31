Over £2,000 raised for family of teen who drowned in Ulley reservoir

A fundraising page has been set up by friends of 16-year-old Sam Haycock, who died after getting into difficult at Ulley reservoir near Rotherham.

Sam had visited Ulley Reservoir in Rotherham with friends on Friday afternoon when he got into difficulty in the water.

Police were called at around 3pm but despite efforts to try and save Sam, a body was later recovered by emergency crews.

Family friend Theresa Glenn has set up a gofundme page to raise money in memory of Sam, and by Monday 31 May, £2,386 had been raised.

On the page she wrote:

I've known Sam from being at least 5 years old. The first smile I had from him was when I took him a PG Tips monkey up which he had been wanting for ages. "He loved me from then onwards. So many tears and smiles shed today. Let's show this local family love and support through these difficult days Theresa Glenn

You can donate to the page here