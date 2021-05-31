Six arrested in Lincoln murder investigation

Six people have now been arrested as part of a murder investigation following the death of 23-year-old Sam Davies on Thursday 27th May.

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the murder: a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder; a 20-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender; and a 15-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Three men - aged 18, 23 and 24 - remain in police custody on suspicion of murder, and conspiracy to murder.

Officers attended Coleridge Gardens, Lincoln at around 10:48pm on Thursday following reports of a stabbing. 23-year-old Sam sustained serious knife wounds and died from his injuries.

Detectives are still appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

You can get in touch in one of the following ways: