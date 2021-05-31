Tour de Walkshire raises over £100,000

On the final day of the month long, Tour de Walkshire, over £100,000 has been raised for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Welcome to Yorkshire and Yorkshire Cancer Research launched the Tour de Walkshire on 1st May with a month-long £50,000 fundraising target.

The Tour de Walkshire is part of Welcome to Yorkshire’s year-long #Walkshire initiative, which has captured the imagination of so many people across the county, the nation and the world, since its launch on New Year’s Day and Yorkshire Cancer Research is the official charity partner.

With many people participating across the county and further afield, the Tour de Walkshire has seen fundraisers sign up from across the world, including California and Iowa in the US, as well as Austria, Germany and London, all with a love of our great county.

It’s even had the seal of approval from multi-award-winning actor and proud Yorkshireman, Sir Patrick Stewart, tweeting from LA.

What could £100,000 raise?

£100,000 could fund 200 lung health checks, helping to save lives by finding cancer at the earliest possible stage

£100,000 could provide personalised cancer exercise programmes for 300 people, helping to improve treatment and reduce the risk of cancer returning

£100,000 could connect as many as 6,000 extra people with essential screening services, which help prevent cancer by identifying cells which will become cancerous if not treated, and finding cancers early when they are far easier to treat

Statistics show that 1 in 2 people will be diagnosed with cancer and the impact on individuals, as well as their loved ones is immense.

Every week in Yorkshire, 592 people are told that they have the disease. Yorkshire Cancer Research’s goal is that by 2025, at least 2,000 more people across the county survive cancer every year.