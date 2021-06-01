A 13-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulties in the River Calder on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a boy in distress in the water in Brighouse as he was playing with friends at 2.38pm.

The body of the teenager was recovered after an urgent search was conducted by specialist fire service colleagues and police.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Baker, District Commander of Calderdale Police, said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“We are continuing our enquiries with partners. Whilst investigations into what took place are at an early stage, indications are that this is a tragic incident in which a teenage boy has lost his life.''

“I would ask anyone who saw what happened and who may have not yet spoken with authorities, to contact Calderdale CID on 101 referencing police log 989 of June 1st.”

Specially trained officers are working to support the victim’s family.