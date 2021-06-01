Hull drug dealer jailed for child sex offence
A drug dealer from Hull has been jailed after pleading guilty to rape and sexual activity with a child.
Daniel Marshall Guymer, aged 33, was sentenced to 9 years and 6 months in prison when he appeared at Hull Crown Court.
Alongside his sentence Daniel Guymer will be a registered sex offender for life.
Detective Constable Sarah Gladstone, the officer who led the investigation, said: “I want to once again thank the victims who have bravely shared their stories with us and helped us to get this man behind bars.
“That is not an easy thing to do but the bravery and resilience you have shown has been outstanding.”
“If you or someone you know is being sexually abused, I would encourage you to speak up. I know it can be really difficult and that offenders can make it scary to come forward but you can confide in a teacher, a loved one, or healthcare or social care professional who can alert the police on your behalf.