Urgent police appeal to trace man after woman and child found dead in Louth

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a 29-year-old man, after a woman and child were found dead at a house in Louth.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach Daniel Boulton, whom detectives want to trace following the deaths in the Lincolnshire market town.

Police guard the scene at High Holme Road in Louth where a woman and child were found dead Credit: ITV Yorkshire

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers were called to an address on the town’s High Holme Road at 8.29pm, last night (1st June), after being informed by our colleagues in the ambulance service.

“Sadly, a woman and a child were found dead at the property.

“An investigation has been launched and we are appealing for any sightings or information that could help us to find Daniel Boulton, who is aged 29.

“You should not approach him but instead call 999 quoting incident 445 of 31st May.”

No further details on the age or identity of the deceased have been released.