The Green Party have selected a rugby league international to fight the Batley and Spen by-election on July 1.

Ross Peltier, who is a prop forward with Doncaster Dons and has represented Jamaica, as well as playing for Keighley Cougars and the Bradford Bulls, said that he feels "in tune with the attitudes, needs and wants" of the community.

Mr Peltier said: "As a professional rugby league player I have a profile of sorts in an area which holds rugby league as its beating heart.

"I feel I can bridge the gap with the working person who has been a single party voter all his life to the Green Party."

Mr Peltier, who works in the building sector, said he lives in Cleckheaton, in the constituency, with his partner and young children.

Andrew Cooper, who leads the Greens on Kirklees Council, said: "He really is a local boy and a role model for so many.

"He has a passion for our area and as a Green MP would not have party bosses telling him how to vote."

