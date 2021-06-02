Five charged with murder of Lincoln man remanded in custody

Five men who have been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old man from Lincoln will be remanded in custody until their trial.

Sam Davies was killed on Thursday, May 27, in Coleridge Gardens with police believing he was stabbed.

Joe Jameson, 23; Daniel Heydari 24; Eric Kesel 18; Eimantis Gochman, 19 and Charlie Wakefield, 20, all appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court yesterday charged with Sam's murder.

DCI Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "We would like to take this time to thank the community for their support with our investigation.

"Investigations are still ongoing and we are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact us."

Anyone with any information is asked to ring 101 or visit an online portal here.