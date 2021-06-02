Four members of City of Leeds Diving Club selected for Tokyo Olympics

Reigning Olympic Champion Jack Laugher leads a contingent of Leeds divers who will head to the postponed Tokyo Olympics with Team GB this summer.

Harrogate-born Laugher is one of four divers from the City of Leeds Diving Club that have made the 12-person strong squad for the games.

Laugher will be joined by teammate Daniel Goodfellow with whom he won a bronze medal in the 3m springboard synchronised diving in Rio in 2016.

Lois Toulson and Katherine Torrance, who are both from Leeds, will compete in the 10m platform and 3m synchronised events respectively.

Mark England, Team GB Chef de Mission, said: "It is a huge privilege to be able to welcome this talented group of athletes onto Team GB for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"The performances we’ve consistently seen from these athletes throughout the recent World Cup and European competitions is testament to the hard work and dedication that the whole team has put in throughout what has been a very challenging year."

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 until August 8.