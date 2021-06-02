Louth killings: Tributes paid to mother and son killed in stabbing

Tributes have been paid to a mother and her son who were stabbed to death in Louth on Monday night.

Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson were found dead in a house on High Holme Road - a ten-month-old baby was found unharmed inside the house.

29-year-old Daniel Boulton was later arrested on suspicion of their murder following a manhunt on Tuesday.

Mr Boulton, who is Bethany's ex-partner, is still being questioned by Lincolnshire Police.

Daniel Boulton was arrested following a manhunt yesterday. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Fundraising pages have been set up online, which say they are to support the family and pay for funeral costs.

One of those, set up by a local person who doesn't know the family, has raised more than £3,000

On social media, Bethany's sister, Chloe Vincent, shared that fundraising page and she thanked the many people who have sent messages of love and support to the family, saying they really appreciated it.

Tributes have been left close to the family's home today. Credit: ITV News

Flowers and teddies have also been left outside the police cordon around the family's house, which is still being searched by forensic teams.

People leaving tributes have told ITV News they just haven't been able to stop thinking about Bethany and young DJ, as he was known, how their lives were so awfully cut short, and the baby now left without a mother and brother.