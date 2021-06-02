Police appeal for information after mother and son stabbed to death in Louth

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information that may help the investigation into the deaths of Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson.

Bethany, 26, and nine-year-old Darren were tragically found dead at a property on High Holme Road, Louth, on Monday evening.

After a manhunt, officers arrested 29-year-old Daniel Boulton on Tuesday, and he remains in police custody.

Daniel Boulton was arrested following a manhunt yesterday. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, is now appealing for more information relating to the investigation.

He said:

Anyone with information can contact the police using the following ways:

  • Call 101, quoting Incident 445 of 31st May

  • Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.