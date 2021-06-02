Six men have been found guilty of murdering a man in Batley last year

Six men have been found guilty of murdering a 20-year-old in Batley in June 2020 after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Bradley Gledhill was fatally injured on Park Croft after a fight on the street on the evening of June 21.

Usman Karolia,19, Ahmed Karolia, 24, Nabeel Naseer, 18, Raja Nawaz, 19, and two 17-year old males were all found guilty or Bradley’s murder.

Usman Kariola, Ahmed Kariola, Nabeel Naseer and Irfan Hussain were also found guilty of attempted murder of one other victim, with Usman Kariola guilty of the section 18 wounding of the 3rd male.

The court heard that the 20-year-old and his two friends and come across their attackers by chance with no evidence existing to suggest a meeting had been planned or of there being any prior contact between the two groups.

All three men who were attacked by the group suffered stab wounds.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Vanessa Rolfe of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who led the investigation, said: "We welcome these guilty verdicts which come at the end of a lengthy trial, and now await sentencing of these males in July.

"Our thoughts are with Bradley’s family and friends and with the other victims of these six, now we have reached the end of what will have been a draining and very emotional few weeks for them.

"I hope they have taken some initial comfort from the verdicts of the jury today."