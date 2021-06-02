Twenty-four voluntary groups across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have won the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

The award recognises groups for delivering exceptional service within their communities over the past year and beyond.

Most of the groups have adapted their services in light of the coronavirus pandemic which has been recognised by the awarding body.

CATCH Leeds were one of the groups to win the award for their work during the pandemic. Credit: CATCH Leeds

One of the groups in the region to win the award was Leeds CATCH (Community Action to Create Hope) - a charity designed to make the city a healthier, safer and more united place, particularly for young people from disadvantaged and diverse backgrounds.

The group helped to deliver food parcels to people shielding during lockdown or to those who suffered a loss of income.

Ian Short, Chair of Trustees at CATCH said: "The volunteers at CATCH show an amazing level of commitment to helping others and we are delighted to have had all their hard work recognised at the very highest level.

"Many of the young people who attend CATCH have grown up in poverty and our work is a crucial part of their development.

"It would not have been possible without the support of local people and businesses, as well as grant-giving charities and public sector organisations like Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Police - they all help us to make the charity successful."

Ruddi's Retreat has seen an increase in demand this year as a result of Covid-19. Credit: Ruddi's Retreat

Another winner in the region was Ruddi's Retreat in Huddersfield - a charity that provides caravan holidays to families with young children who have a serious illness.

Ruddi’s founder Ali Waterworth said: “We are absolutely delighted and honoured that the charity’s work has been recognised and this award pays tribute to the hard work and commitment of the whole team and the wonderful volunteers who have assisted us over the years”.

The charity has seen a big increase in demand as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic with many families using the four caravans on the east Yorkshire coast this summer who have lost someone to coronavirus.

Ali said: "We’ve had so many applications from people who have lost a loved one – usually a parent – to Covid. It’s just so heart-breaking. This pandemic has caused such sadness within our community."

The full list of winners in the Calendar region are: