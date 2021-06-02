Yorkshire Water warns people not to swim in reservoirs during warm weather

Yorkshire Water has urged people not to swim in reservoirs in the region during the warm weather.

The warning comes the day after a 13-year-old boy drowned in the River Calder and almost a week after a 16-year-old boy died after getting into difficulties in Ulley Reservoir in South Yorkshire.

Gaynor Craigie, head of land and property at Yorkshire Water, said: "As the weather warms up it is important visitors to our reservoirs are not tempted to get into the water to cool off.

"Sadly, we’ve seen recently the dangers water can pose and it is important visitors to our sites understand entering a reservoir can be dangerous.

"Low water temperatures can cause cold water shock that may lead to hyperventilation, increased blood pressure, breathing difficulties and ultimately death."

Earlier this year the organisation backed the National Fire Chiefs Council's 'Be Water Aware' campaign which encourages people to visit reservoirs safely.

What to do if you see someone in water who requires help

Ring 999 and ask for the Fire Service immediately.

Don't enter the water yourself as you may also get into difficulty.

Shout and encourage the person to stay calm and to kick their legs gently to float.

See if there is a rescue aid nearby that you could use to help.

If trying to pull in someone from the water get down on one knee so that you don't fall in.

Advice from Royal National Lifeboat Institution