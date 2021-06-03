An 85-year-old man who raped and sexually abused girls and a boy over the course of seven decades has been jailed for over 15 years.

William Clapham, from Stamford, committed 20 counts of sex offences against seven girls and one boy from the late 1950s until 2013.

Clapham will also be given an extended licence of two years and placed on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

He was found guilty at his trial on April 29 after being charged with rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, causing a child to watch a sexual act and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

When sentencing, Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said: "You have been a predatory paedophile for almost the whole of your adult life."

Following the court hearing, Investigating Officer DC Helen Morris, of the Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit, said: "Clapham has inflicted truly devastating suffering and pain on so many innocent lives.

"We would like to pay tribute to the incredible bravery of the victims, whose assistance has helped to bring Clapham to justice today.

"The verdict and sentence will never make up for what he has done, but we hope that this at least brings some comfort and closure to those affected."

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault you are encouraged by police forces to come forward and remember that it is not your fault.

If you are hurt and need medical attention, call 999 and ask for an ambulance or go to your local Accident and Emergency department. Otherwise, go somewhere where you feel safe.

Try not to be alone. See if a friend or someone you trust can be with you. Talk to someone about what has happened.

In addition to this, or if you don't feel like talking to a friend or family member yet, please consider contacting the sexual assault referral clinic Spring Lodge or Lincolnshire Rape Crisis.