Batley and Spen: Liberal Democrats announce new candidate for by-election

The Liberal Democrats have announced a new candidate to stand in the Batley and Spen by-election after their original candidate Jo Conchie withdrew.

Tom Gordon, a current councillor in Wakefield, will replace Ms Conchie, who withdrew from the race because of health issues.

Mr Gordon said: "I’m delighted to have been selected to contest this by-election as the Liberal Democrat candidate.

"As a candidate, I want to represent residents across the area who say that they feel forgotten and left behind, and provide a local voice for our communities."

Former candidate Jo Conchie said: "Sadly, due to recent health issues, I am unable to continue as the Lib Dem candidate for Batley & Spen.

"I’d like to thank members of the local party for selecting me, and they can rest assured that my successor as the Lib Dem candidate will have my full support."

The full list of candidates standing in the election: