Hull cannabis farm worth £75,000 found by Humberside Police

A cannabis farm worth an estimated £75,000 farm has been found in Hull by police on Wednesday, June 2.

The factory, which had 150 plants inside, was found on Cholmley street in an operation that was led by the Hull Central Neighbourhood Team.

No one was in the property at the time of the raid and no arrests have been made.

PC Tim McGowan said: "This cannabis grow put others living in the area at risk due to the dangerous abstraction of electricity used to power them.

"Our investigation will continue and I would encourage anyone with information about this grow, or any other suspicious activity taking place in their area, to contact us on 101, or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."