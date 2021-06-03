Breaking News
Louth Killings: 29-year-old man charged with murders of Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson
A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murders of Bethany Vincent, 26, and her son Darren Henson, aged nine, after they were killed in their home in Louth on May 31.
Daniel Boulton, from Skegness, will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with two counts of murder, wounding with intent to resist arrest and one count of burglary.
Bethany and Darren were found dead in a house on High Holme Road with stab wounds - a 10-month-old baby was found unharmed in the home.
Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, Head of Crime at Lincolnshire Police, said: "Our thoughts continue to be with the families of Bethany and Darren as they grieve these unimaginable losses.
"Throughout the investigation, we have received brilliant support. The people of Louth have shown how strong their community is, and I’d like to pay tribute to the help we’ve had from them."
He added: "It’s really important now that members of the public refrain from posting speculation on social media as this is an ongoing criminal process.
"We’d also ask people to respect the families privacy at this exceptionally difficult time."
Tributes have been left to Bethany and Darren near their home and several fundraising pages have been set-up to "support the family" and "help pay for funeral costs".
Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting Incident 445 of 31st May. Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously, on 0800 555111.