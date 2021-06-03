A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murders of Bethany Vincent, 26, and her son Darren Henson, aged nine, after they were killed in their home in Louth on May 31.

Daniel Boulton, from Skegness, will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with two counts of murder, wounding with intent to resist arrest and one count of burglary.

Bethany and Darren were found dead in a house on High Holme Road with stab wounds - a 10-month-old baby was found unharmed in the home.

Tributes have been paid to Bethany and Darren following their deaths. Credit: Family Photo

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, Head of Crime at Lincolnshire Police, said: "Our thoughts continue to be with the families of Bethany and Darren as they grieve these unimaginable losses.

"Throughout the investigation, we have received brilliant support. The people of Louth have shown how strong their community is, and I’d like to pay tribute to the help we’ve had from them."

He added: "It’s really important now that members of the public refrain from posting speculation on social media as this is an ongoing criminal process.

"We’d also ask people to respect the families privacy at this exceptionally difficult time."

Credit: ITV News

Tributes have been left to Bethany and Darren near their home and several fundraising pages have been set-up to "support the family" and "help pay for funeral costs".