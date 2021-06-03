Police in Yorkshire and Humber awarded over £2 million to make streets safer

Police services in Yorkshire and Humberside have been awarded a total of £2,017,867 to support projects in locations affected by neighbourhood crimes.

The four police forces in the region will share the cash between them with the aim of making streets safer for women by funding projects such as increased street lighting and improved CCTV coverage.

There will also be funding for community projects which could include an emphasis on changing attitudes and behaviour.

The money has been allocated from the government's Safer Streets Fund.

Association of Police and Crime Commissioners Prevention lead Roger Hirst said: "We know that better street lighting or CCTV can do a lot to prevent crime, which is why we welcome the latest round of the Safer Streets Funding to ensure projects can continue to have a positive impact on the communities that are hardest hit.

"We also know that changing attitudes is key in the long run, which is why police and local authorities are being encouraged to focus new bids on behaviour change and community engagement."

Minister for Safeguarding Victoria Atkins said: "No one should feel afraid while walking the streets, yet for so many people, particularly women and girls, a background hum of feeling uncomfortable or even unsafe in public spaces has become an all too common occurrence.

"We want this fund to help the police and local councils ensure that our streets are safe for everyone."

