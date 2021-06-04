Bradford City AFC unveil Derek Adams as new manager

Bradford City AFC have announced former Morecambe manager Derek Adams as their new manager.

Adams who guided Morecambe to League One on Monday in the playoff final joins the Bantams on a three-year contract.

Bradford have had to pay compensation to Morecambe for the appointment.

Adams has previously led Plymouth Argyle to promotion from Sky Bet League Two in 2017, having won both Scottish Second Division (2008) and First Division (2012) titles while with Ross County - where he began his managerial career.

Adams said: "Today is a great day for me. This a fantastic football club to come to and we have a big opportunity to try and earn promotion.

"Next season, my aim is to take us beyond this division and into Sky Bet League One. That is the pressure I put on myself, wherever I go, and I try to handle that pressure as well as I can.

"We have passionate supporters. The Bradford City fanbase is fantastic and was a big pull for me to come here. They want their manager to share the same passion, which is what I am here to do."

City’s chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks, said: "We are delighted to have secured Derek’s services, on the back of another promotion success for him.

"After we decided to make a managerial change last month, it was always our intention to bring Derek Adams to Valley Parade, and we are thrilled to have done so."