Bradford City pay tribute to 13-year-old academy player who died

Bradford City AFC have paid tribute to a 13-year-old academy player who has passed away.

Tomi Solomon had played for the club for three seasons and represented the Bantams under-13s side.

City’s academy manager, Neil Matthews, said: "We are devastated to hear of this news about Tomi, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

"Tomi was very popular and well thought of, by all the staff who had the pleasure of working with him. He will be deeply missed by all involved with Bradford City.”"

The club’s chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks, said: "We are heartbroken by the news of Tomi’s tragic passing. Our immediate thoughts are with his family, friends, team-mates and coaches.

"We will remain close with all those who knew Tomi - and offer them any support they may need - during what is undoubtedly an incredibly challenging time."