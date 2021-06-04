Video report by Lauren Hall

The charity Sands has started a campaign for mothers who have previously lost a baby to have constant support through future pregnancies.

The charity is calling for expectant mothers to have the same midwife who is aware of their history, as pregnancies can often be overshadowed by stress and worry.

Research has shown that continuity of care can lead to less women losing their baby.

Clea Harmer, the Chief Executive of Sands said: "At the moment it is not there for everybody - the idea is that women who are more at risk of it happening are targeted.

"We would really like women who are pregnant after baby loss to be included in this group."

NHS England has said that they are aiming to offer it to every pregnant woman within the next two years.

At Leeds General Infirmary, they have a special consultant lead clinic for families who've previously lost a baby.

Tracey Campey, a bereavement midwife at the clinic, said: "One of the ideas behind attending the clinic is to get that reassurance, to monitor the baby carefully, look at the baby's growth; look at how the placenta is working and pick up any early problems and then we can intervene if needs be and make sure the right care is in place."

Sarah Mackey lost her first baby and said that the feelings of grief and anxiety made her subsequent pregnancies feel even longer.

She had continuity of care and said it was "just what I needed" and really helped to alleviate some of the stress and anxiety she was feeling.

More information about the campaign and support for bereaved parents can be found on Sands website.