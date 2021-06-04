Leeds-based Jet2 will not resume flights or holidays until July 1

Leeds-based holiday company Jet2 has delayed flights and holidays until July 1 after yesterday's announcement that no new destinations would be added to the UK's green travel list.

Flights to Turkey will not resume until July 24 as the country is on the red list - meaning that travellers would have to quarantine in approved hotels for 10 days.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2holidays said that he couldn't understand why more destinations were not added to the green list yesterday.

One of the main destinations on the green list, Portugal, was moved onto the amber list meaning that anyone returning from there must quarantine at home for 10 days.

Mr Heapy added: "We are now calling for complete openness and transparency when it comes to the data, so that customers and the industry can really understand what is driving these decisions.

"We agree that public health must be the number one priority. However, despite all the evidence and data showing that travel can restart safely and at scale, the UK continues to remain largely grounded whilst the rest of Europe opens up."

For any destinations currently on the amber list, we are also allowing customers to amend their booking free of charge if they are due to travel between 1st July and 21st July 2021.

