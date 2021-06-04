Leeds Triathlon: World event returns to city for fifth time

The Leeds Triathlon is returning to the city for the fifth time this weekend with the world-standard event taking place at Roundhay Park.

Events will take place across the weekend with a sprint race on Saturday before the standard event on Sunday, in which both Brownlee brothers will take part.

There will be road closures around the park and there will be limited public access to the park over the weekend.

Road Closures

On Saturday, June 5, Princes Avenue and Park Avenue will be closed from 5am to 6pm with Wetherby Road also closed for a period during the afternoon.

On Sunday, June 6, Princes Avenue and Park Avenue will be closed from 4am to 8pm. A cycle route along Street Lane, Scott Hall Road and Stonegate Road, affecting Roundhay, Oakwood, Moortown & Meanwood, will be closed from 4am to 1pm.

The car parks on Mansion Lane, Princes Avenue and Lakeside will be closed to the public. Parking will be available on Soldier’s Field on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Access will be from Old Park Road.

Spectators for the event will need tickets and will have to follow Covid-19 protocols - tickets for the event on Sunday have already sold out.

Jonny Brownlee told ITV News: "A home triathlon means absolutely loads to me, some of my proudest memories are entering Leeds City Centre at the front of the race with 70,000 people cheering us on.

"I can still hear the noise as I passed the town hall into the city centre for the first time."

He also said that the Tokyo Olympics would be his last and that he would be looking to move to Ironman and half-Ironman distances for a "new challenge".

The CEO of the event Andy Salmon said: "Having to postpone last year's event it is so exciting.

"Of course, we are a bit nervous because the team have had to work so hard to make sure that covid security is at the heart of what we are doing and making sure people are safe and sound - the athletes, spectators, all the volunteers and staff that make the event happen."