Louth Deaths: 29-year-old man remanded in custody over death of mum and son

A 29-year-old man has been remanded into custody by magistrates after being charged with the murder of a mother and her young son who were found stabbed to death.

Daniel Boulton is alleged to have killed his ex-partner Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson on Monday evening.

Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson. Credit: Family Photo

Ms Vincent, 26, and her son suffered fatal stab wounds during an incident in High Holme Road, Louth, at around 8.29pm.

Boulton has also been charged with wounding with intent to resist arrest after an incident on Tuesday in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed in the Hubbard's Hills area of the town.

He also faces a charge of burglary in which it is alleged between May 30 and June 2, having entered a bungalow in the Hubbard's Hills area, he stole clothing food and drink.

On Friday, the defendant spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a four-minute hearing at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The defendant was remanded into custody until later on Friday when he will appear at the city's crown court - he was not required to enter any pleas.

A short time later at Lincoln Crown Court, he appeared before Judge John Pini QC for a further two-minute hearing. He was remanded into custody and will next appear in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 5.