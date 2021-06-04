Murder investigation launched in Bradford after teenager killed on quad bike

A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old was killed when a quad bike collided with a car in Bradford.

The man was a passenger on the quad bike when it crashed with what is believed to be a silver Ford Focus on Broadstone Way at around 16.09pm on June 3.

Two men, aged 19 and 30, have been arrested and are currently in police custody.

The driver of the quad bike is currently in hospital with "serious head injuries".

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: "We have launched a murder investigation regarding what has clearly been a very serious fatal collision in Bradford and are carrying out a number of active enquiries today.

"Two arrests have been made and there are further people we are seeking to identify and speak with regarding potential involvement in this matter.

"I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or that may have dash cam footage, in particular of the silver Ford Focus to contact the police."