Scarborough Post Office robber foiled by staff member jailed

A would-be post office robber has been jailed after he was thwarted by a "blunt and robust response" from a staff member in Scarborough.

Kieran David Hodson left empty-handed after trying to hold up the Filey Road post office in North Yorkshire while wearing a mask and brandishing a hammer, Police said.

Officers said the 24-year-old hit the security screens with the hammer and then threw a bag at a member of staff, demanding they fill it with cash, during the incident in March.

But a force spokesman said the employee refused to comply.

The spokesman said a panic alarm alerted police and Hodson, of Scarborough, was later arrested following a public appeal for information.

He pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and was jailed for two years at York Crown Court on Friday, the spokesman confirmed.

Dc Nick Burton said: "For reasons best known only to him, Hodson thought holding up a post office was a good idea.

"Obviously it wasn't, especially due to the fact he had to leave empty-handed after a brave employee told him where to go."