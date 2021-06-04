Train passengers across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire face travel disruption

The final weekend of updates on the East Coast Mainline means that train passengers in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire face large-scale disruption.

No London North East Railway (LNER) trains will run from Kings Cross to the region on Friday, Saturday and Sunday; Hull Trains will run no trains to London Kings Cross from midday on June 4 until June 7.

Grand Central Trains will run to Finsbury Park on June 4 but no trains will be running on June 5 and 6.

LNER

LNER trains will be running as far as Grantham where passengers will be able to transfer to East Midland trains which will be running to London St Pancras. There will be rail replacement services on Friday from St Neots.

Passengers are advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary and there are warnings that travel times will be significantly increased.

All the information can be found on the LNER website.

Hull Trains

Hull trains will run to London Kings Cross and vice versa until midday on June 4. On June 5 and 6 there will be trains running to London St Pancras but with an increased journey time.

No trains will be calling at Beverley, Doncaster, Cottingham, Retford, Grantham or Stevenage.

All the information can be found on the Hull trains website.

Grand Central

On June 4 passengers will be able to travel as far as Finsbury Park where they can transfer to London Kings Cross via the underground network.

On June 5 and 6 no Grand Central services will be running to London.

All the information can be found on the Grand Central website.