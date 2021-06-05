Man and woman arrested after 18 year old dies in quad bike crash in Bradford

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of an 18 year old man in Bradford.

Police were called to an incident on Thursday June 3 on Broadstone Way where a car, believed to be a silver Ford Focus, had been in collision with a quad bike.

The passenger of the bike, Rahees Mahmood, suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 19 year old man, was taken to hospital and remains in a serious yet stable condition.

Detectives are questioning a man and woman over the incident.

Two men, aged 19 and 30, who were previously arrested and have been released under investigation.

Enquiries remain ongoing and police are urging anyone with any information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.