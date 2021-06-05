Sheffield woman sets up wig bank in back garden to empower people with hair loss

Watch: Video report by James Webster

A woman from Sheffield has set up a wig bank in her back garden to help empower people with hair loss.

The Empower Bank aims to make wigs and hair replacement systems accessible to everyone, regardless of circumstance.

Losing your hair through cancer treatment or alopecia can be incredibly distressing - especially for women and not everyone can afford a wig that they are happy with. After the Covid pandemic, Hayley Ekwubiri was concerned that even more people would need help getting a wig.

Hayley Ekwubiri Owner, E.Kays Hair and Beauty said: "It really bothered me that people didn't have access to nice quality wigs, nice quality happy says that make you feel great. I want hair to be accessible to everyone."

They go to people like Maria Bamford who has no hair at all because of alopecia. Without them, she wouldn't have the confidence to go out.

Maria Bamford is grateful for Hayley's wig bank

Maria Bamford said: "I can walk out and see a person with no hair, and I think, Oh God, they've got not hair, what are they doing out? I can't do that. I can't sleep with no hair, I can't go out with no hair. Having no hair is a very, very deep, locked in feeling, and then, boom, the old hair comes off the new hair gets stuck on and, you know, a different person walks out of the salon."

Hayley washes, restyles and even re-colours, the donated wigs. People who want them apply through her salon's website. They are free, apart from post and packing.

She added:"I hope it makes people feel like them, that's the main thing, feel like yourself and in that way, feel empowered."

Maria and Hayley now hope more wigs that are sitting unused in people's wardrobes will be donated and other people who need them will have the confidence to come forward and ask.