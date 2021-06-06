Yorkshire Olympic champion Brownlee disqualified

The hopes of the double Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee making it to the Tokyo Olympics look to have been dramatically dashed in his home city after he was penalised for "ducking" a rival swimmer.

He was disqualified for unsportsman-like conduct in the World Series Triathlon at Roundhay park, in Leeds, on Sunday - an event which was seen as his best chance of earning an Olympic call-up.

In front of a reduced covid-secure 4,000-strong home crowd, the two Yorkshire Brownlee brothers Alistair and Jonny were hoping to cement their crowns as the figureheads of the sport in the UK.

Younger brother Jonny (31) had already secured his place at the Olympics, Alistair was yet to qualify. And the current rankings mean Team GB can probably only take two male triathletes to Tokyo.

Jonathan Brownlee in action during the 2021 ITU World Triathlon Series Event in Leeds. Credit: PA

By the first transition between the 1.5km swim and the 40km cycle race, Alistair was in the lead, but by the time the athletes had moved onto the 10km run, judges disqualified him for unsportsman-like conduct for "ducking" an oppponent during the swim.

Video footage shows Alistair Brownlee's right hand pushing down on the shoulder of a rival swimmer.

Former Leeds Beckett University student Alex Yee crossed the tape in first place.

But it now looks almost inevitable that Alistair Brownlee who won Olympic gold at London and Rio now won't be going to Japan to defend his crown.

And what could have been his glorious swan-song in his home city turned out to be anything but.