Firefighters tackling Selby recycling centre blaze

Six crews of around 30 firefighters have been tackling a large blaze overnight at a recycling centre in the South Duffield area of Selby in North Yorkshire.

Fire crews are expected to be at the site for some time.

People are being warned to avoid the area and to keep doors and windows closed when possible.

Station Manager Tony Walker tweeted that good progress is being made and the number of crews has now scaled down to three.

Milk deliverer Nigel Parkin saw the smoke from miles away when he was out delivering milk at 3:15am.