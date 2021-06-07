Full list of candidates standing in Batley and Spen by-election announced
A full list of candidates for the Batley and Spen by-election has now been confirmed
The by-election for the Batley and Spen MP is to be held on July 1st.
It was triggered after Tracy Brabin had to quit Westminster following her election as the first Mayor of West Yorkshire.
The full list of candidates standing in alphabetical order by surname are:
Paul Bickerdike - Christian Peoples Alliance
Mike Davies - Alliance for Green Socialism
Jayda Fransen - Independent
George Galloway - Workers Party of Britain
Tom Gordon - Liberal Democrats
Thérèse Hirst, English Democrats
Howling Laud Hope - The Official Monster RavingLoony Party
Susan Laird, Heritage Party
Kim Leadbeater - Labour
Oliver Purser - Social Democratic Party
Corey Robinson - Yorkshire Party
Andrew Smith - Rejoin EU
Ryan Stephenson - Conservatives
Jack Thomson - UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Jonathan Tilt - Freedom Alliance Supporting Personal Freedom
Anne Marie Waters - The For Britain Movement
The deadline for submitting a registration application to vote is midnight on 15 June 2021. Check if you are registered to vote in Kirklees.
Constituents can also apply for somebody to vote on their behalf, known as a proxy.