Full list of candidates standing in Batley and Spen by-election announced

The by-election for the Batley and Spen MP is to be held on July 1st.

It was triggered after Tracy Brabin had to quit Westminster following her election as the first Mayor of West Yorkshire.

The full list of candidates standing in alphabetical order by surname are:

  • Paul Bickerdike - Christian Peoples Alliance

  • Mike Davies - Alliance for Green Socialism

  • Jayda Fransen - Independent

  • George Galloway - Workers Party of Britain

  • Tom Gordon - Liberal Democrats

  • Thérèse Hirst, English Democrats

  • Howling Laud Hope - The Official Monster RavingLoony Party

  • Susan Laird, Heritage Party

  • Kim Leadbeater - Labour

  • Oliver Purser - Social Democratic Party

  • Corey Robinson - Yorkshire Party

  • Andrew Smith - Rejoin EU

  • Ryan Stephenson - Conservatives

  • Jack Thomson - UK Independence Party (UKIP)

  • Jonathan Tilt - Freedom Alliance Supporting Personal Freedom

  • Anne Marie Waters - The For Britain Movement

The deadline for submitting a registration application to vote is midnight on 15 June 2021. Check if you are registered to vote in Kirklees.

Constituents can also apply for somebody to vote on their behalf, known as a proxy.