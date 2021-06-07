Full list of candidates standing in Batley and Spen by-election announced

A full list of candidates for the Batley and Spen by-election has now been confirmed

The by-election for the Batley and Spen MP is to be held on July 1st.

It was triggered after Tracy Brabin had to quit Westminster following her election as the first Mayor of West Yorkshire.

The full list of candidates standing in alphabetical order by surname are:

Paul Bickerdike - Christian Peoples Alliance

Mike Davies - Alliance for Green Socialism

Jayda Fransen - Independent

George Galloway - Workers Party of Britain

Tom Gordon - Liberal Democrats

Thérèse Hirst, English Democrats

Howling Laud Hope - The Official Monster RavingLoony Party

Susan Laird, Heritage Party

Kim Leadbeater - Labour

Oliver Purser - Social Democratic Party

Corey Robinson - Yorkshire Party

Andrew Smith - Rejoin EU

Ryan Stephenson - Conservatives

Jack Thomson - UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Jonathan Tilt - Freedom Alliance Supporting Personal Freedom

Anne Marie Waters - The For Britain Movement

The deadline for submitting a registration application to vote is midnight on 15 June 2021. Check if you are registered to vote in Kirklees.

Constituents can also apply for somebody to vote on their behalf, known as a proxy.