Huge rise in male domestic abuse victims coming forward to Humberside Police

The number of male victims reporting domestic abuse across East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire has risen by a quarter over the last year, according to Police FOI stats.

In 2020, 3,860 (27% of all victims reporting) men across the Humberside region reported they had been victims of domestic abuse.

This represents a 113% increase on 2014 when 1,813 men reported to the Police.

It's thought the impact of COVID-19 has seen many men remaining in their homes with their abuser.

Ian McNicholl, ambassador for charity Men Reaching Out and a domestic abuse survivor, requested information from the police to encourage more males across Yorkshire to come forward.

His partner Michelle Williamson was jailed for Grievous Bodily Harm in 2009.

"It was catastrophic and took me to the brink of suicide", he said.

Ian suffered fractured cheek bones, nose and his septum has been replaced. One arm was so badly beaten there was talk it may have been amputated.

In all honesty Michelle's violence had no boundaries and I'm pretty certain that had I not been rescued by the police I would not be here today. Ian McNicholl, domestic abuse survivor

Following his ordeal- Ian has set up his own charity "Men Reaching Out" and says he believes through their research there are more victims out there.

The Home Office reports that male victims (49%) are almost three times as likely as women (19%) to not tell anyone about partner abuse. Only 26.1% of male victims will tell the police as a comparison to 33.4% of women.

“These figures show that domestic abuse has no prejudice as there are males right across the Humberside who have come forward and told the police", said Ian.

In a statement from Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heatley, she said: "We have seen an increase in reports of domestic abuse against both women and men since 2014...

"If you, or a friend, family member or neighbour is suffering from domestic abuse, please do not keep it to yourself.

"There is help and support available and if you are able to report your abuse we can help make it stop."

For help and support:

Male victims of domestic abuse can call ManKind confidentially on 01823 334244 or visit their website here