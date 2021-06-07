Joey Barton arrives at Sheffield Crown Court

Football manager Joey Barton has gone on trial in Sheffield accused of assaulting former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel.Barton, 38, denies assaulting Stendel, causing him actual bodily harm, after the Tykes beat the defendant's Fleetwood side 4-2 at Oakwell in April 2019.Prosecutor Ian Goldsack described tensions between the two sides when they met earlier in the season at Fleetwood - including a handshake between Barton and Mr Stendel that the German manager "took to be an intimidatory gesture" - and these continued into the match in Barnsley seven months later.Mr Goldsack told a jury of six men and six women at Sheffield Crown Court that Barton confronted Mr Stendel during the match in April and, after the final whistle, the defendant was "still very worked up and used some foul language towards him, which Mr Stendel did not fully understand, but realised he was being insulted".

Joey Barton arriving at Sheffield Crown Court Credit: Danny Lawson/ PA

Mr Goldsack said that the defendant ran past a number of people after the match and entered the tunnel behind Mr Stendel.He said: "Mr Stendel felt a push from behind and fell forward, hitting his face against that tunnel structure."He was knocked to the ground and when he looked up he saw the defendant passing him."He believed him to be responsible for what happened."The prosecutor said: "Mr Barton did not stop, did not make any apology and did nothing to acknowledge what had taken place."The jury was shown video footage which showed Barton running into the tunnel after Mr Stendel and the structure then shaking.

Joey Barton (left) denies assaulting Daniel Stendel (right) Credit: PA Images

Further footage showed a bloodied Mr Stendel being helped back to the changing room.The jury was then shown photographs of injuries sustained by Daniel Stendel, which included an upper right incisor tooth being moved out of the bone, with some associated nerve damage.Mr Goldsack said: "The prosecution say you can be sure it was Mr Barton whose actions were responsible for Mr Stendel's loss of balance, going forwards, suffering the injuries that you have seen, and that he is guilty of unlawful assault as set out in your indictment."The prosecutor told the jury that, after his arrest, Barton provided a prepared statement in which he accepted using "industrial language" on the touchline but denied barging into or assaulting Mr Stendel in the tunnel.Barton, who is now Bristol Rovers manager, denies one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The jury has been told that Mr Stendel will give evidence by video link from Germany on Tuesday.The trial continues.