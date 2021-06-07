Nationwide appeal launched to trace missing teenager from Bingley

Police in West Yorkshire say a teenager who has been missing for more than a week could be anywhere in the UK.

Loi Nguyen, 16, was last seen leaving his home address in Bingley, near Bradford, at 1pm on Monday 31 May.

There have not been any confirmed sightings of him since and officers are very concerned for his welfare.

Officers have now put out a nationwide appeal and are very concerned for his welfare. They are continuing to make urgent enquiries to trace him.

Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Detective Inspector Michael Ineson of Bradford CID, said: “It is now a week since Loi was last seen and we are very concerned for him. I would urge anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts to get in touch straight away.”

He is described as 5ft 1ins tall and of slim build with short black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing black shoes, blue shirt, grey trousers and a light blue jacket.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1174 of 31 May.