Covid: Surge testing to expand in Kirklees

Enhanced testing is to be expanded in Kirklees from Tuesday 8 June, with more communities across the borough invited to get a PCR test to help identify cases of the Covid-19 variant first detected in India.

Surge and enhanced testing began in Kirklees on 26 May, with council staff knocking on people’s doors in Savile Town and Thornhill Lees, asking anyone over the age of 11 to take a PCR test.

So far, surge and enhance testing since launching in Kirklees on 26 May has seen almost 2,000 PCR tests taken through door-knocking, with a further almost 5,000 tests taken through schools surge testing which has involved pupils, staff and their households. There have been 171 new positive cases identified and isolated as a result of this work.

Surge testing will now be expanded to Thornhill, Heckmondwike, Liversedge and Westborough and Dewsbury Moor, with residents in these areas to be door-knocked and offered an asymptomatic PCR test from Tuesday 8 June 2021.

People can also get a asymptomatic test at an established site.

An additional mobile testing unit will also open on Tuesday 8 June at Albion Street Car Park, Heckmondwike, WF16 9LQ and will be open from 10am-4pm every day for asymptomatic PCR testing walk ups for people in these areas aged 11 and over.

Anyone who lives or works in Kirklees can also get an asymptomatic PCR test at the below testing sites and help us detect potential cases of the new variant and prevent further spread:

Dewsbury: Dewsbury Railway Station Car Park, Dewsbury, WF13 1HF (Everyday 8am-8pm)

Huddersfield: Percy Shaw House, also known as Queen Street Studios, Queen Street South, Huddersfield, HD1 3BB. (Everyday 8am-8pm)

Ravensthorpe: Ravensthorpe KNH (Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing), Queen Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury WF13 3BT. (Everyday 8am-8pm)

Savile Town: Taleem Training and Community Centre, Orchard Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9LT. (Everyday 10am-4pm)

Honley: Honley Community Centre, Stony Lane, Honley, Holmfirth, HD9 6DY. Open 10am-4pm from 26 May 2021. (Everyday 10am-4pm)

Batley: Wards Hill Car Park, Wellington Street, Batley, WF17 5HR. Open 10am-4pm from 26 May 2021. (Everyday 10am-4pm)

Door-knocking may be introduced to other areas at a later date, based on what the data shows.

Local testing centres remain open across Kirklees so all residents can continue to get asymptomatic testing twice a week.