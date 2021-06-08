Covid: Medics and care workers speak out over burnout fears

Watch: Video report by Michael Billington

Medics and care staff across the region have spoken of how the pandemic has pushed the NHS and the care sector to its burnout limit.

Staff are struggling to work effectively posing a major threat to the future of the service.

Time out is what Consultant Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon, Vel Sakthivel perhaps needs the most. But with the demands of his staff and patients, there is precious little time to take it.

He said: "It's sometimes extremely stressful because it's the unknown quantity which really adds to the anxiety and the challenge."

The stresses of running the orthopedic departments at hospitals across Lincolnshire - have now started to spill over into his home life.

He added: "Personally it's very stressful sometimes. My wife is also in a very similar role, both a clinician and a clinical management role as well so we end up taking our work home."

His is a story being repeated among NHS and social care staff across the country.

Dr Zoe Norris, Medical Director, Humberside LMC said: "What we've seen in recent months is many colleagues struggling with mental and physical burnout who've been working all hours of the day trying to do the best for their patients but are now feeling that they aren't getting the right level of support that they need to be able to continue within healthcare settings."

And now a group of MPs has warned that as a result - workforce burnout has reached emergency levels.

The Health and Social Care Committee found that burnout posed an extraordinarily dangerous risk to the future of both the NHS and social care.

It found staff shortages existed long before Covid-19. And that the backlog caused by the pandemic won't be solved until a solution to short staffing can be found.

Jeremy Hunt Mp, Health and Social Care Committee said: "Frankly we need to look right across the board and completely overhaul all our workforce planning so we can make a promise to NHS staff, yes it takes time to train new doctors and nurses, but there is a plan in place, and at the moment, I'm afraid there isn't."

George Eustice MP Environment Secretary said the government were committed to recruit and '50,000 nurses to help with the burden and workload." He said 12,000 new nurses had already been recruited.

In Sheffield - Nicola Richards has the welfare of 135 residents and 120 staff to look out for. The pressure the pandemic has put on the care sector - she says - has been immense.

"Covid has really been the tip of the iceberg for staff. They've worked for 15 months under such challenging conditions it's burnout basically, and we have seen some people leave the sector, it's just been too challenging and they've walked away basically."

Today's report has warned that burnout threatens the future functioning of both the NHS and care services.

And after an extraordinary time for medics and care workers - there are calls for the country to better look out for the health - of those who look after ours.

Listen to the ITV podcast