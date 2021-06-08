The family of a woman who died after being knocked down has paid tribute to a 'loving great grandma.'

Ann Cassidy died in hospital from her injuries after the crash. It happened on Thursday 27 May when a blue Seat Atica was in collision with the 81 year old pensioner at the junction between Park Lane and Park Close in Thrybergh in May.

Paying tribute to her, Ann’s family said: "Words cannot express how devastated we are with the loss of a beautiful, loving caring, wife, mum, grandma and great granny.

"We're not sure how we'll carry on, our lives will never be the same again. RIP our beautiful lady."

If you witnessed this collision, please contact us on 101. We would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident. The incident number to quote is 650 of 27 May.